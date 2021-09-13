Amid student suicide over NEET, CM introduces Bill to exempt TN from test

-
ALSO READ
Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET tabled in Assembly
Decision on pending entrance exams JEE, NEET soon: Ministry of Education
Medical entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year: Officials
NEET UG 2021 to be held on Sept 12, application process to start on Tuesday
SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled for September 12
-
The death by suicide of a medical aspirant fearing outcome of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test he was to take, echoed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, with the main opposition AIADMK targeting the government while Chief Minister M K Stalin introduced a Bill, to dispense with NEET and provide for admission to medical courses based on Class XII marks to ensure social justice.
As soon as the House convened, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami referred to the death by suicide of 19-year old Dhanush in his native Salem district on Sunday and targeted the government on the matter.
He said that though the DMK had promised "cancelling" NEET it was not done and several students had not prepared well. Some of his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. He sought a job for a person from the family, besides cash assistance.
The opposition party MLAs, who came to the House wearing black badges, staged a walkout led by Palaniswami.
On Sunday, hours before he was to appear for NEET for a third time, 19-year old Dhanush belonging to a village near Salem died by suicide, fearing the outcome of the test he was to take and the incident triggered a blame game with the AIADMK holding the DMK regime responsible for the death and the state government targeting the Centre.
Chief Minister Stalin, replying, said NEET was conducted for the first time in Tamil Nadu when Palaniswami was the Chief Minister and it was not held even when late J Jayalalithaa was the CM. Recalling the death by suicides of students including S Anita in recent years, he said all these happened when Palaniswami was the CM.
The student Dhanush who took the extreme step could not clear the exam twice when the AIADMK was in power.
Stalin also targeted the AIADMK over rejection of Bills enacted during its regime in 2017 to get the state exempted from the ambit of NEET and also for hiding it from the House.
Stalin introduced the Bill and appealed to all to support it for social justice, indicating that the present initiative would be fully different from what was done before during the AIADMK regime.
The Bill seeks to provide for admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine, and homeopathy on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, (Class XII).
The Bill, referring to recommendations of a high level committee, said the government has decided to enact a law to dispense with the requirement of NEET for admission to UG Medical degree courses and to provide admission to such courses on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination, through "Normalisation methods" in order to ensure "social justice, uphold equality and equal opportunity, protect all vulnerable student communities from being discriminated and bring them to the mainstream of medical and dental education and in turn to ensure a robust public health care across the state particularly the rural areas.
We took steps to cancel NEET exam as soon as we came to power. Govt is taking all constructive steps to cancel NEET exam & enroll students in medical education on basis of Class 12 marks. I request you all to support the Bill (seeking permanent exemption from NEET): Tamil Nadu CM pic.twitter.com/8bGwj1ll8h— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor