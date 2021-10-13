Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks KCR's support for demand to abolish NEET

-
ALSO READ
Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET tabled in Assembly
Amid student suicide over NEET, CM introduces Bill to exempt TN from test
Decision on pending entrance exams JEE, NEET soon: Ministry of Education
Medical entrance exam NEET to have centre in Dubai this year: Officials
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sought the support of his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the demand to abolish NEET, the national exam for admission to medical courses.
Stalin is reaching out to non-BJP chief ministers over the demand from the Centre to abolish National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).
Two MPs of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday called on Telangana minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao and handed over to him the letter written by Stalin to Chandrasekhar Rao.
MPs T.K.S. Elangovan and Kalanidhi Veeraswamy met Rama Rao, who is also the son of the chief minister and urged him to back DMK's stand over the issue.
The MP said keeping in view the future of students, they were demanding abolition of NEET. He claimed that TRS leader responded positively to their request for support over the issue
Elangovan said NEET exam was affecting the students of the states. "We built infrastructure for medical colleges and pay salaries to professors but NEET deprives our students from getting admissions in the same colleges," he said
Stating that is against federal setup, the MP demanded that education should be brought back to state list instead of concurrent list. "We are talking to chief ministers of all opposition parties in the country in this regard. The attempts by Centre to take away rights of the states need to be stopped and we have to raise our voice strongly," he said.
TRS MP Ranjith Reddy said the DMK MPs discussed the issue in detail with Rama Rao.
Stalin demanded NEET abolition after three NEET aspirants from Tamil Nadu died by suicide last month. He is reaching out to non-BJP chief ministers to mobilize support for the demand.
--IANS
ms/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU