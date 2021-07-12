NEET UG 2021 to be held on Sept 12, application process to start tomorrow

-

Medical entrance exam NEET, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, will now be conducted on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced Monday.
"The NEET-UG 2021, will be held on 12th September across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website," Pradhan said in a series of tweets.
"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he said.
The Education Minister further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.
