DU announces Open Book Exam results for May-June examinations

Delhi University (DU) has officially announced the results of the recently concluded Open Book Examination (OBE) for several educational courses held in May-June 2021. The courses for which the results have been declared include Master of Science (M. Electronics, M.Sc Genetics and B.Sc (Honours) Chemistry.
DU Dean, Examination, D.S. Rawat, said, "Now the results of B.Sc Analytical Chemistry, B.Sc (H) Biological Sciences, B.Sc (H) Geology, Agrochemicals with Applied Life Sciences, M.Sc Electronics, M.Sc Genetics and B.Sc (H) Chemistry have been declared."
According to Rawat, the semester results which have been declared earlier include B.Sc (H) Anthropology, BA (H) Arabic, and BA (H) Bengali.
The exam results of M.Sc Computer Science, M.Sc Microbiology, MA Persian have also been prepared by the varsity.
After the gradual decline of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Open Book Examinations were conducted by DU.
The DU Examination department is also releasing the confidential exam results this year. These exam results are being sent directly to the foreign university concerned. The first confidential result was released within two days on June 30 this year.
These confidential results are not made available to the students but the final exam results are directly sent to the university concerned or department.
