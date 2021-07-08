Bengal education minister meets VCs on admission in undergraduate courses

-
West Bengal Education Minister
Bratya Basu on Wednesday held a meeting with Vice Chancellors of state-run universities to decide on the modalities of admission to undergraduate courses.
The virtual meeting between the education minister and the VCs went on for an hour, one of the VCs told PTI.
Several states had announced their decisions to cancel the board exams this year to ensure the safety of the students amidst the pandemic.
The examinations conducted by the CBSE and CISCE were also cancelled.
"The meeting took some decision regarding the process of admission to undergraduate courses in affiliated colleges and universities, the schedule, whether there will be entrance tests but I cannot divulge the same. The higher education department will come out with a notification very soon," he said.
VCs of around 20 universities participated in the meeting.
Another source said the UG admission process may start from August first week and end by September 30 before the beginning of puja vacation.
The issue of the blended mode of teaching and exams for the students in college and varsities was not taken up at the meeting.
The meeting also discussed the admission procedure to postgraduate courses in universities which was slated to begin in September, the source said.
He said the government was not in favour of charging any entrance fee from students as they are reeling hard under the effects of the pandemic and lockdown.
The minister was not available for comments.
