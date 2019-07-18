DU first cut-off for postgraduate-level admissions to be released soon

The (DU) will soon release the first cut-off and a revised schedule for postgraduate-level admissions. The postgraduate admissions, initially scheduled to commence on July 17, 2019, had been postponed.

With undergraduate admissions in full swing, was scheduled to release the first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses on July 16; however, in the latest notice it was reported to be delayed. According to the latest notification, the cut-off and merit list will be published at the websites of colleges concerned and on the university website, ac.in. There are going to be at least five cut-off lists for postgraduate-level admissions 2019.

After the release of the revised schedule, eligible candidates can get their documents verified to book their seats. They also need to submit the required fee for continuing the admission procedure.

Students who are waiting for the cut-off and merit list are advised to keep checking the official website of DU, ac.in regularly for more information. The cut-off lists can be accessed on the official websites of respective colleges. Around 154,076 students have registered for postgraduate admissions at

Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019

Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.

Birth certificate and three passport-sized photographs.

For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.

About Delhi University





The (DU) is a collegiate public central university, located in New Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly. As a collegiate university, its main functions are divided between the academic departments of the university and affiliated colleges. Consisting of three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students at its founding, the University of Delhi has since become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world.