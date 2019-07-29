DU PG Admission 2019 for select courses to start from today: Know details

DU PG admission 2019: The University of Delhi is likely to announce the schedule of second merit list for postgraduate courses today. The official notice released on the portal said, "Schedule of second admission list will be as notified earlier, ie July 29 2019". Candidates can check details on Delhi University's official webiste du.ac.in. A total of 154,076 students have made postgraduate registrations at DU. Of them, 131,129 students have paid the application fee.

DU PG admission 2019: Admissions to following courses is likely to commence from July 29.

1. MA English

2. MSc Genetics

3. MA Comparative Indian Literature

4. MA Life Long Learning & Extension

5. MA German

6. BEd Special (Mental Retardation)

DU PG admission 2019: Important documents

Here’s a checklist of necessary documents for DU admissions 2019

— Admit card of the entrance exam



— Marksheets of class 10th and 12th examination.



— Birth certificate and three passport-sized photographs.



— Degree certificate of the qualifying exam



— Government-approved identity proof



— For the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM and sports categories, students are required to carry relevant documents and certificates.

DU PG admission 2019: Important dates



Notification of first admission list: July 24, 2019



Notification of second admission list: July 29, 2019



Notification of third admission list: August 3, 2019

About Delhi University

The (DU) is a collegiate public central university, located in New Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly. As a collegiate university, its main functions are divided between the academic departments of the university and affiliated colleges. Consisting of three colleges, two faculties, and 750 students at its founding, the University of Delhi has since become India's largest institution of higher learning and among the largest in the world.