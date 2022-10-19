DU releases first merit list for UG programmes; here's how you can check

on Wednesday released the first seat allocation list for undergraduate courses. Candidates who appeared for the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) can check the merit list by logging onto their Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

Eligible candidates will be given time till 4:59 pm on October 21 to accept the allocated seats.

The merit list is based on the CUET score for undergraduate admissions, which is now available on the official website- du.ac.in. This year, the merit list will not be made public. It will only be available to candidates on their portal. Candidates can check the notifications on course-college allocation.

The candidates who have been allocated seats in the first merit list should now select the 'accept allocation' from the User Action tab. The colleges will verify the students' online applications and approve if everything is in place. Once the college principal reviews the application and sends approval, candidates should proceed and pay fees to confirm their admission to their respective colleges.

Candidates are also advised to print their payment fee receipt for future reference. The university has informed the candidates that they must ensure they have secured admission to the seat allocated to them whenever offered. Further, only those candidates who are admitted to a specific programme in a college will be given the option to opt for upgradation in the subsequent rounds.

The deadline for online payment of the admission fee is 4:59 pm on October 24.

The list was originally expected to come on Tuesday. However, it was deferred as was hearing an appeal of St. Stephen's College against a Delhi order.