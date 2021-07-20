Eid to be working day for CBSE officials for finalising class 12 result

-
Eid will be a working day for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials on Wednesday as the board has to meet the deadline for preparation of class 12 results, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
Wednesday is a gazetted holiday on account of Eid.
"All the schools affiliated to CBSE are busy with the preparation of the result of classes 10 and 12. For finalizing the class 12 result, last date is July 22. It is informed that to meet the last date and to assist the schools, all the regional offices, the examination department and board headquarters will be functioning from 10 am to 5 pm," Bhardwaj said in an official order.
"It is further informed that CBSE has also received some queries and requests from the schools through e-mail or WhatsApp. In this regard, FAQs are being developed and it is expected that the same will be provided to all the schools by 12:00 noon so that schools can take appropriate action," he added.
With the board exams being cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19, schools have been tasked with tabulation of results using separate alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE for the two classes.
"I am sure that together we can meet the deadline of completing the class 12 result and in this process schools may face some problems being result is prepared in this manner for the first time. However, CBSE is committed to provide best of the services to the schools," Bhardwaj said.
