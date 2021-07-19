All 14,674 students of Class 12 declared promoted in Puducherry, Karaikal

-
-
: All the 14,674 students of
class XII (plus-two) were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The students were fromgovernment and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.
