39 posts of chairman, directors vacant at IITs, NITs: Dharmendra Pradhan
Business Standard

All 14,674 students of Class 12 declared promoted in Puducherry, Karaikal

All the 14,674 students of class XII (plus-two) were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

: All the 14,674 students of

class XII (plus-two) were on Monday declared as pass and promoted in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Director of Education T Rudra Goud, in a press release, said 6,884 boys and 7,790 girls were promoted without having to take the board exams which were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students were fromgovernment and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

First Published: Mon, July 19 2021. 18:22 IST

