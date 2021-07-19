39 posts of chairman, directors vacant at IITs, NITs: Dharmendra Pradhan

-
Thirty-nine posts of chairman and directors are vacant at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave the information in response to a written question in the House.
"At present, eight posts of chairman at IITs and 21 posts of chairman at NITs are vacant. Further, five posts of directors in IITs and five posts in NITs are vacant. The nomination and selection of chairman and other posts is a continuous process," Pradhan said.
