Explained: How to be in the 'top league' of business education in India

Industrial revolution and rise of large corporations necessitated shareholders to employ agents who worked towards maximization of shareholders’ wealth. Business Schools globally played an important role in imparting education to students that would make them ready to manage and eventually lead these corporations.

Technical knowledge was much valued and management education naturally was skewed towards imparting them. The advancements in technology has made it easy for people to obtain hard skills as and when required. Similarly, many of the jobs now performed by MBA graduates ...