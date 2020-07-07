Final year exams in Sept: Know latest UGC guidelines for college students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of pandemic and announced that the final year examinations in the universities will be held in September.

guidelines for final year/semester exams

— The terminal semester(s)/final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/institutions by end of September 2020 in offline (pen & paper)/online/blended (online+ offline) mode

— Those students who have backlog should compulsorily be evaluated by offline or online examinations as per "feasibility and suitability"

— If a final year student is unable to appear in the examination, the university must arrange special examination for the student

In April 2020, the Commission constituted an Expert Committee to deliberate and make recommendations regarding the issues related to examinations and academic calendar. Based on the Committee's report, the issued guidelines on exams and academic calendar on April 29, 2020.

Later, the Expert Committee was requested by the to revisit the guidelines and suggest options for examinations, admissions in the universities and colleges and also for the beginning of the new academic session as the number of Covid cases is still increasing.

The Commission has now accepted the report of the Committee and approved the 'UGC Revised Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities in view of COVID-19 Pandemic'.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a letter to Union Higher Secretary, permitted conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions.

"The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," it said.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said that intermediate semester students will be evaluated based on internal assessment (as per earlier issued guidelines).

Educational institutions across the country are closed since March when the lockdown was announced to curb the spread in the country. Various examinations conducted by universities and higher institutions have been suspended since then.