GATE 2020: Answer key released on gate.iitd.ac.in, result likely soon

2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released the final answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 on its official website, gate.iitd.ac.in. The GATE 2020 result is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 16.

Further, the director has announced that the institute is closed till March 31 and any public gathering, including seminars, conferences, etc, on the campus are postponed as a precautionary measure to protect students and staff from the Coronavirus pandemic which has spread in Delhi NCR.'

answer sheet 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘View Question Papers and FINAL Answer Keys'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: View the answer key

The candidates who qualify 2020 will get a chance to appear for the interview round of the PSUs.

Click here for direct link of GATE 2020 answer sheet

About GATE exam

The GATE exam is conducted for admissions to MTech and MSc programmes in Engineering, Technology and Architecture. GATE is a national-level examination and is also used to determine the eligibility for recruitment by certain organisations like the DRDO, under the Government of India. Meanwhile, those who qualify in GATE 2020 will be admitted to various Masters programmes at IIT’s, NIT’s, GFTI’s and IISc part from other renowned technical institutes.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

Validity of GATE score is for three years.