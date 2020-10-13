Haryana Higher Education Council mulls adopting 'flexi exam' for PG courses

The State Higher Council on Tuesday discussed with six state-aided a concept of 'flexi examination' or 'examinations on demand' to bring about reforms in the sector.

may adopt this system for postgraduate courses, an official statement issued here said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation that necessitates implementation of innovations to be put on fast-track, it added.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, the council discussed the use of flexi examination system or examination on demand with six state-aided

"Under this system, a student may appear in any subject at any point of time and that examination may be conducted by offering questions or setting up question paper from question bank etc," the statement said.

The six universities that were part of the consultations are Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, Sri Vishwakarma Kaushal University, Palwal, and J D C Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad.

All these universities have come forward to try this system initially as a pilot project in selected departments, subjects or courses, the statement said.

The concept has been shared with the rest of the state-aided universities for discussion among faculty members, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)