Haryana Higher Education Council mulls adopting 'flexi exam' for PG courses

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

The Haryana State Higher Education Council on Tuesday discussed with six state-aided universities a concept of 'flexi examination' or 'examinations on demand' to bring about reforms in the education sector.

Universities may adopt this system for postgraduate courses, an official statement issued here said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a situation that necessitates implementation of innovations to be put on fast-track, it added.

"Taking cognisance of the matter, the council discussed the use of flexi examination system or examination on demand with six state-aided universities.

"Under this system, a student may appear in any subject at any point of time and that examination may be conducted by offering questions or setting up question paper from question bank etc," the statement said.

The six universities that were part of the consultations are Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, Sri Vishwakarma Kaushal University, Palwal, and J D C Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad.

All these universities have come forward to try this system initially as a pilot project in selected departments, subjects or courses, the statement said.

The concept has been shared with the rest of the state-aided universities for discussion among faculty members, it added.

First Published: Tue, October 13 2020. 22:20 IST

