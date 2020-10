New Education Policy will prepare youth for future challenges: Nishank

Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Tuesday that the Policy enables the intellectual development of the youth to deal with the challenges of a fast-changing world.

"The government has made a great effort to bring significant changes in the system keeping in mind the rapidly changing world and future challenges and needs. The has presented a new framework for intellectual development of the country's youth," Nishank said at a programme via video conference at IIT-Roorkee.

He hoped that NEP-2020 will empower students and provide a path to make India a developed, digital and self-reliant country as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing IIT-Roorkee as one of the oldest technical institutions in Asia, Nishank said it should come up with viable solutions to reduce human-animal conflicts.

"IIT-Roorkee is based in the Himalayan region that is endowed with great biodiversity. However, human-animal conflicts have become common in this region," he said.

He appealed to students and researchers at the premier institute to also contribute to scientific social responsibility.

The minister also inaugurating a sewage treatment plant and a new Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Roorkee. With a built-up area of 1800 sqm, the STP comprises a Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) for treatment of waste water.

