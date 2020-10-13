New Education Policy will prepare youth for future challenges: Nishank

-
ALSO READ
No plan to revise reservation norms under NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Curriculum framework for teachers' education to be developed under NEP 2020
Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams
NEET 2020: 85-90% students appeared for exam, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Tamil Nadu opposes National Education Policy proposal on exam by NTA
-
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said Tuesday that the New Education Policy enables the intellectual development of the youth to deal with the challenges of a fast-changing world.
"The government has made a great effort to bring significant changes in the education system keeping in mind the rapidly changing world and future challenges and needs. The New Education Policy has presented a new framework for intellectual development of the country's youth," Nishank said at a programme via video conference at IIT-Roorkee.
He hoped that NEP-2020 will empower students and provide a path to make India a developed, digital and self-reliant country as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Describing IIT-Roorkee as one of the oldest technical institutions in Asia, Nishank said it should come up with viable solutions to reduce human-animal conflicts.
"IIT-Roorkee is based in the Himalayan region that is endowed with great biodiversity. However, human-animal conflicts have become common in this region," he said.
He appealed to students and researchers at the premier institute to also contribute to scientific social responsibility.
The minister also inaugurating a sewage treatment plant and a new Lecture Hall Complex at IIT Roorkee. With a built-up area of 1800 sqm, the STP comprises a Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) for treatment of waste water.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor