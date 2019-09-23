Taking JEE Main 2020 exam? Read these eight rule changes on jeemain.nic.in

Main 2020: The (NTA) started the Main 2020 registration from September 3, 2019. Now, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has brought some significant changes to rules before the NTA conducts Main from January 6 to 11 next year. The April session JEE Main exams will be held from January 9 to 13.



JEE Main 2020 public notice

Here are some rule changes for JEE Main 2020

The number of questions for JEE Main examination 2020 has been reduced from 30 to 25 in Chemistry, Maths, Physics, and drawing for the first time in two decades.

Out of 25 JEE Main questions, 20 questions will be objective type/multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Students with Maths in Class 12 are also eligible to appear for entrance test for the Bachelors' in Planning course in JEE

Drawing test has been replaced with paper on planning (25 MCQs). The drawing test will be only applicable for architecture aspirants.

Moreover, there will be only two questions in the drawing test instead of three

NTA will conduct the mathematics and aptitude tests at par with B-Planning with 25 and 50 questions respectively

The aptitude test will be conducted in the MCQ structure

IIT entrance exam will be held in San Francisco from 2020

JEE (Main) 2020 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE (Main) 2020, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link which says "JEE MAIN 2020 January Session"

Step 3: Make your log in account

Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on submit

Important dates:

Admit card for JEE Mains: December 6, 2019

JEE Main exam: January 6-11

JEE Main result 2020: January 31

Application process for April session: February 7 to March 7

Admit card for April session: March 16

JEE Main result for April session: April 30

About JEE (Main)

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even and architecture courses in private colleges. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).