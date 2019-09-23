Taking JEE Main 2020 exam? Read these eight rule changes on jeemain.nic.in

-
JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the JEE Main 2020 registration from September 3, 2019. Now, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has brought some significant changes to rules before the NTA conducts JEE Main from January 6 to 11 next year. The April session JEE Main exams will be held from January 9 to 13.
JEE Main 2020 public notice
Here are some rule changes for JEE Main 2020
- The number of questions for JEE Main examination 2020 has been reduced from 30 to 25 in Chemistry, Maths, Physics, and engineering drawing for the first time in two decades.
- Out of 25 JEE Main questions, 20 questions will be objective type/multiple choice questions (MCQs)
- Students with Maths in Class 12 are also eligible to appear for entrance test for the Bachelors' in Planning course in JEE
- Drawing test has been replaced with paper on planning (25 MCQs). The drawing test will be only applicable for architecture aspirants.
- Moreover, there will be only two questions in the drawing test instead of three
- NTA will conduct the mathematics and aptitude tests at par with B-Planning with 25 and 50 questions respectively
- The aptitude test will be conducted in the MCQ structure
- IIT entrance exam will be held in San Francisco from 2020
JEE (Main) 2020 registration: How to apply
Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE (Main) 2020, jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link which says "JEE MAIN 2020 January Session"
Step 3: Make your log in account
Step 4: Login using your credentials and fill the form
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee
Step 6: Click on submit
Important dates:
Admit card for JEE Mains: December 6, 2019
JEE Main exam: January 6-11
JEE Main result 2020: January 31
Application process for April session: February 7 to March 7
Admit card for April session: March 16
JEE Main result for April session: April 30
About JEE (Main)
JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even engineering and architecture courses in private colleges. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).