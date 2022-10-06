Hyderabad university admission: Application through CUET extended to Oct 12

-
The University of Hyderabad has extended deadline for the application for the integrated postgraduate programme through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 to October 12. Candidates, who appeared for the CUET UG examination and qualified can register for the intergrated PG programme as well.
Candidates are requested to apply before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush on the official website, uohyd.ac.in.
The university is offering 16 different courses in the Integrated PG programme.
General-category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 600 and those belonging to EWS category have to pay Rs 550. For OBC/NCL category students and the SC/ST students the registration fee is Rs 440 and Rs 275, respectively.
Candidates can go through the entire schedule for more details regarding the courses and important dates.
