Hyderabad university admission: Application through CUET extended to Oct 12

Candidates are requested to apply before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush on the official website, uohyd.ac.in

BS Web Team 

Representative image

The University of Hyderabad has extended deadline for the application for the integrated postgraduate programme through Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 to October 12. Candidates, who appeared for the CUET UG examination and qualified can register for the intergrated PG programme as well.

Candidates are requested to apply before the deadline to avoid any last-minute rush on the official website, uohyd.ac.in.

The university is offering 16 different courses in the Integrated PG programme.

General-category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 600 and those belonging to EWS category have to pay Rs 550. For OBC/NCL category students and the SC/ST students the registration fee is Rs 440 and Rs 275, respectively.

Here's how to apply for University of Hyderabad admission 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website – uohyd.ac.in

Step 2: Then click on the notice that reads Detailed Notification Intergrated PG Programs 2022-23

Step 3: The link to register will be given in the notification

Step 4: Click on it and enter the details

Step 5: Apply, pay the fees and submit

Step 6: Download the form and keep a copy with you

Candidates can go through the entire schedule for more details regarding the courses and important dates.

Here are the important dates to remember:

Opening of online admission application: September 20

Last date for online application: October 12

Publication of merit list for admission counseling: October 12

Notification of shortlisted candidates: October 18

Admission fee payment window: October 18 to 25

Issue of Admission Letter/Admit Card: October 27

Commencement of classes (tentative): November 1

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 18:37 IST

