ICSE, ISC date sheet released by CISCE: Know the exam schedule, result date

Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers/subjects from July. The board has finally announced exam dates for ICSE and ISC exams. For ISC or 12th students exam for 8 papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the crisis.

ICSE 2020 date sheet

ICSE exams will be conducted from July 2 and conclude on July 12.

ICSE remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted

Geography-H.C.G. paper 2

Biology- Science paper 3

Economics Group III Elective

Hindi and Art paper 4

ISC 2020 exam schedule

ISC exams will be conducted from July 1 and conclude on July 14.

ISC remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted

Biology paper 1

Business Studies

Geography, Sociology

Psychology

Home Science paper 1

Elective English

Art paper 5

The revised exam time-table will be shared with the Heads of the Schools via email and through the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and will also be published on the Council's official website.

After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks.