ICSE, ISC date sheet released by CISCE: Know the exam schedule, result date

-
ALSO READ
ICSE Class 10 board exam begins from today: Important instructions to know
Coronavirus: CISCE postpones ICSE, ISC 2020 board exams till March 31
CBSE date sheet 2020 released: Know about CBSE class 12, and 10 timetable
CBSE Class 12, CBSE 10th board exam dates to be announced on Monday
Coronavirus: ICSE has not postponed class 10, 12 board exams, says official
-
Council for the India School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold ISC and ICSE exams for all remaining papers/subjects from July. The board has finally announced exam dates for ICSE and ISC exams. For ISC or 12th students exam for 8 papers remain while for ICSE or 10th, exams for 6 subjects had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus crisis.
ICSE 2020 date sheet
ICSE exams will be conducted from July 2 and conclude on July 12.
ICSE remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted
Geography-H.C.G. paper 2
Biology- Science paper 3
Economics Group III Elective
Hindi and Art paper 4
ISC 2020 exam schedule
ISC exams will be conducted from July 1 and conclude on July 14.
ISC remaining subjects for which exams have to be conducted
Biology paper 1
Business Studies
Geography, Sociology
Psychology
Home Science paper 1
Elective English
Art paper 5
The revised exam time-table will be shared with the Heads of the Schools via email and through the CAREERS Portal of CISCE and will also be published on the Council's official website.
After the Council conducts the remaining exams, it will announce the results within a period of 6-8 weeks.