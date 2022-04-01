IIM-A stands behind new logo design despite opposition from faculty

While faculty members of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) have opposed a change in the premier business school's (B-school) logo, the institute says that the new logo carries on with the legacy of the original one.

Signed by around 12 faculty members, a letter addressed to the chairman and the Board of Governors (BoG) as well as the director of IIM-A raised concerns over a new logo design being approved by the academic council without involving the faculty in the process.

Among several issues, the faculty has raised concerns on two new logo designs being approved without proper consultation even as the move deviates from IIM-A's legacy by doing away with the iconic Siddi Saiyed Mosque jaali (net) which has been synonymous with the city of Ahmedabad, among other things.

"We are keen to meet you to understand the rationale for this change in logo and the process adopted by the board. Have there been changes to governance practices at the Institute?... IIMA since inception has been a faculty governed Institute which has followed due processes. Good governance and procedural correctness are what have contributed to the stellar reputation of the Institute," the faculty members wrote.

"Till we do not understand the reasons for the same, we consider them as violations to existing practices which were built on the premise of faculty governance."

On its part, the institute has now posted in a statement on its website wherein IIM-A maintained that the need to "refresh the logo" arose during the process of "revamping" its website.

According to the institute, evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brand mark were all kept in mind while coming up with the final design recommendations.

"The proposed logo continues the legacy of the original logo, retains the status line in Sanskrit (VidyaViniyogadVikasa) as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, the fonts modernized, the 'jaali' inspired brand mark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct. The proposed logo is to be released in June of this year after the annual vacation," IIM-A has now stated.

IIM-A faculty sources maintain that two new logo designs were approved by the academic council, one of which does away with IIM-A's motto.

"The faculty was called and a presentation was being made on the new logo. When the faculty began giving ideas, it was told that the presentation was just for information and the new logos had already been approved by the board. While one of the logos had the Siddi Saiyed Mosque Jali re-edited and one of the logos replaced it with a palm tree," a source told Business Standard.

The letter by faculty members cited past directors' move to involve faculty members in establishing norms and practices.

"The directors of the institute have always respected faculty views and adopted proposals only after following a due process of consultation. However, in the recent past, we have noticed that there have been lapses and there have been repeated instances of process violations and bypassing of established faculty governance norms and practices," the letter read.

The letter also raised concerns over dwindling Board-faculty interactions. "There had always been Board-faculty interactions, formal and informal, which had strengthened the governance processes at the Institute. Please note that the Board of Governors has not met the faculty members as a group for more than two years now."

Further, questioning faculty representations within the BoG, the letter stated that faculty were unable to present their views to the Board since selection of faculty representative on the board of IIMA was not robust and not selected in a "transparent manner". "As a result, the faculty representative is rarely a spokesperson for the collective views of the faculty members which does not speak highly of the governance practices followed at the topmost management institute in the country."