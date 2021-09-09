IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore in top-50 QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has joined in the top-50 list of the latest Global Full-Time MBA Rankings by one of the leading global business school analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

Composing the world's 286 strongest global MBA offerings, the latest rankings have seen the likes of IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta along with the Indian School of Business (ISB) improve their performances over the previous year.

While both and Bangalore moved up four places to be ranked at 46th and 50th globally, IIM Calcutta improved three places to 76th rank from the previous 79. ISB, on the other hand, improved one place from 93rd position last year to 92nd position this year. The other Indian B-schools ranked include IIM Indore and SPJIMR in the 151-200 band and IIM Lucknow in the 201-250 band.

Along with the Global Full-Time MBA, QS also released a series of specialised high-demand Business Masters rankings, including Masters in Business Analytics, Masters in Marketing, and Masters in Finance.

In the Masters in Management (MIM) rankings, IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Calcutta's two year flagship programmes were ranked at 31st, 35th and 51st spots.

With employability as a central metric by which programs are judged, the results are designed by QS to provide insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers.

Globally, Stanford Graduate School of Business was named the world’s number-one MBA program for the second consecutive year in the Global Full-Time MBA table. The upper echelons of the table remain dominated by American programs, with Harvard Business School rising from 4th to joint-second, shared with The Wharton School.

According to Nunzio Quacquarelli, CEO at QS Quacquarelli Symonds, buffeted by the shock and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are increasingly conscious of the value of well-managed, high-functioning global supply chains. Whether it is companies seeking to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, or quickly emerging e-commerce startups, companies around the world are responding to times of global crisis by hiring those who can optimize and innovate their supply chains in ever-greater numbers.

"In this way, a Masters in Supply Chain Management follows data analytics, marketing, finance, and management as being a highly desirable qualification for employers, and a sensible next study step for those wishing to elevate their career to new heights. This latest portfolio of QS’s rankings responds to the increasing interest in these disciplines by providing independent, trusted comparative data to the world’s students," he added.

The Global Full-Time MBA Rankings also saw HEC Paris rank at 4th place, making it Continental Europe’s best MBA program while the United Kingdom’s number one provider remained London Business School at 6th place.

Meanwhile, at 26th place, Melbourne Business School was Asia-Pacific's best full-time MBA offering with only two other Asia-Pacific full-time MBA programs ranked by QS among the global top 30 including National University of Singapore at 28th place and Nanyang Technological University at 29th.