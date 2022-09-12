IIM Bangalore recognised as India's best B-school in FT MiM Ranking

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore has been declared India's best business school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022, announced on Monday, the premier institution said.

The institute's global position has also seen a leap this year - IIMB is at number 31 globally in 2022, up from number 47 in 2021, it said in a statement.

"IIMB's leadership position in these rankings play a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school," said IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan.

The IIM's two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management, leading to an MBA, has topped the FT MiM Ranking in India this year, the statement said.

It has being ranked the highest on parameters such as value for money, women on the institute's board, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, and weighted salary in US dollars, the statement further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)