NIT Rourkela to conduct seat allocation for UG admissions in NITs, IIITs

-
ALSO READ
Samsung's top 50 teams of innovation competition to be trained at IIT Delhi
How did India fare in QS World University ranking this year?
West Bengal to carve out seven new districts, total number rises to 30
President Ramnath Kovind to inaugurate permanent campus of IIM Nagpur today
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
-
The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela is conducting centralised seat allocation process for admission to various undergraduate programs at NITs, IIEST, IIITs and School of Planning and Architecture this year, according to officials.
The institute will also co-host the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), which will conduct six rounds of seat allocation.
The registration for JoSAA rounds of seat allocation will commence on September 12. The CSAB-special rounds will begin on October 24 after the completion of JoSAA rounds. The whole counselling process is expected to be completed by November 6.
According to Mukesh K Gupta Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee, this year, a few changes have been made for ease of candidates.
"The CSAB has established multi-lingual telephone lines in Hindi, English, Odia, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, to assist the students and parents in the counselling process in their local language. Multi-lingual help documents, immersive readers, dedicated PwD helpdesk will also be available," he said.
"Further, 44 Help Centres in all states and UTs have been established to assist the candidates in English and local languages. We are also taking advantage of social media to percolate the information about the counselling process to the candidates, particularly those of the socially and economically disadvantaged groups.
"Our team is making special efforts to assist people from rural background with linguistic barrier, who intend to study in NITs/IIEST/IIITs/SPAs/GFITs but find it difficult to get information about the seat allocation and admission process," Gupta added.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) 2022 has been constituted by the Ministry of Education, with Director, NIT Rourkela, as its Chairperson. Similarly, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) takes the responsibility of allocating seats in IITs with the Director, IIT Bombay as its Chairperson.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), consisting of CSAB and JAB, will conduct six rounds of seat allocation. Two CSAB special rounds will be conducted thereafter to fill the vacant seats.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor