IIM-Kozhikode secures 100% summer placements, top draw for Rs 3.74L

In a matter of three days, IIM Kozhikode has successfully closed the summer placements drive for all of its 559 students with 132 recruiters who arrived at the campus for selection.
The highest stipend was pegged at Rs 3.74 lakh while the median stipend was recorded at Rs 2 lakh, with the top 50 per cent of students securing an average stipend of Rs 2.57 lakh.
Debashis Chatterjee, director IIM Kozhikode, said IIMK's diversity and talent pool has always driven our placement process with elan.
"The ability to secure a broad mandate of offers amidst a challenging economic and business environment was possible due to an encouraging participation from recruiters and through the ever strengthening IIMK alumni support, who are also expanding the institute's global footprints as our ambassadors. We also believe the tremendous response to summer placements is an optimistic omen to our forthcoming final placement season," said Chatterjee.
The 2021 drive saw a huge increase in the participation from well-known companies.
The sales and marketing, consulting, finance were the most sought after roles on campus contributing up to 73 per cent of the total offers being made.
