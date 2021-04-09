Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS 

Air India Express
File photo: Air India Express

An Air India Express flight with 17 passengers and crew, which on Friday morning had left for Kuwait from the Kozhikode international airport, made an emergency landing after it was airborne for 30 minutes.

According to the airport authorities the flight departed at 8.35 a.m. and returned at 9.10 a.m.

The reason that has been given was that the flight was forced to return after a fire alarm in the cargo hold of the aircraft was sounded.

The flight was then asked to return. It landed safely and all the passengers and crew were safe.

--IANS

sg/dpb

 

First Published: Fri, April 09 2021. 11:50 IST

