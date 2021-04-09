Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Kozhikode airport

-
-
An Air India Express flight with 17 passengers and crew, which on Friday morning had left for Kuwait from the Kozhikode international airport, made an emergency landing after it was airborne for 30 minutes.
According to the airport authorities the flight departed at 8.35 a.m. and returned at 9.10 a.m.
The reason that has been given was that the flight was forced to return after a fire alarm in the cargo hold of the aircraft was sounded.
The flight was then asked to return. It landed safely and all the passengers and crew were safe.
--IANS
sg/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
