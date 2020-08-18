IIMs start preparing for summer placement; response from firms encouraging

Despite a delayed start to their academic sessions, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have begun preparing for summer placement. The process involving campus interviews may, however, take place around December instead of October-November, which is the schedule on any other year. Soon after starting the new academic session virtually, between mid-July and the first week of August, the IIMs started inviting companies for placements.

And the response from them, sources say, has been encouraging. The summer placement process might, however, be conducted virtually. During any ...