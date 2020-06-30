IIT Delhi concludes placement season with more than 1100 job offers

Concluding its final placement season, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi saw over 1100 job offers being made including multiple offers and pre-placement offers (PPOs) by recruiters. In terms of sectors, core sector made the highest number of offers, taking a 31 per cent share.

According to the institute, with over 1100 job offers, surpassed previous year's benchmark, up by 4 per cent. Following the core sector was the with a 23 per cent share in total job offers, apart from analytics (13 per cent), consulting (9 per cent), management (7 per cent) and finance (3 per cent), with the remaining sectors comprising 14 per cent.

Over 430 organisations had registered for the placement season in the academic year 2019-2020 offering 600+ job profiles. During the pandemic, the second phase of placements continued in an online mode and around 100 students bagged job offers during this online phase as well.

Approximately 85.6 per cent undergraduate and postgraduate students who availed placement services of the institute got placed. The remaining students explored for other options like higher studies, research, civil services examination, start-ups or have got jobs through their own contacts and efforts.

Commenting on surpassing the previous benchmark, S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), said, " has broken all previous year records of job placements. This year, it was observed that the number of placement offers increased by 4 per cent. This became possible because of the team work, dynamic strategy and knowing the skills of students and the various profiles of core companies."

Meanwhile, speaking of the 2019-2020 placement season, Anishya O Madan, Industrial Liaison Officer, OCS at IIT Delhi said that efforts of the entire placement team including staff, student co-ordinators and volunteers, coupled with industry players, resulted in the seamless conduct of this season.