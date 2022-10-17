ISB is highest-ranked Indian B-School in FT's Executive MBA 2022 ranking

The (ISB) was ranked number one in India and 44 globally in the top 100 Financial Times (FT) Executive 2022 ranking.

After ISB, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) figured in the FT list at 67th position globally.

Alumni from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2019 have been surveyed for this year's ranking and has significantly ranked higher in various parameters of this year's rankings than the previous year, the premier B-School said in a statement.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean Academic Programmes, ISB, said, "It is gratifying to witness how has excelled in the various ranking parameters of FT. ISB's PGPMAX is a much sought-after programme for senior executives, who are keen to reach new heights in their professional pursuits and in the process provide new ideas and thinking in their organisations. will continue to provide greater value to its students and empower them to stay ahead of the curve."



Poornima Bushpala, an alumna of PGPMAX class of 2019, said, "The student journey was beyond classroom and academics, the opportunity to participate in global competitions and networking with rich peer and alumni groups across the world significantly added to my success. The overall experience has helped me become a more confident and resilient person. Importantly, the experience prepared me to take on challenges, she added.

The FT Executive ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive courses around the world. ISB's PGPMAX is a 15- month global executive MBA level programme for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience.

