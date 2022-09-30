Jammu and Kashmir NEET 2022 merit list released; check details here

The Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has released the list of candidates from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. They appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test ( UG 2022). Eligible candidates can check the merit list on the official website- jkbopee.gov.in

The merit list has been released roll-number-wise for MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and BPT courses. The Board has also announced that it will contribute 15 per cent of seats for All India Quota (AIQ) starting this year.

The Board, in a statement, said that it would notify the candidates about the schedule for online and offline registrations of eligible candidates. It is further noted that the qualified candidates are advised to remain in touch with the BOPEE website for daily updates and keep all the relevant documents and certificates ready for registration when asked.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provided the result of candidates from J&K and Ladakh who appeared in 2022 to JKBOPEE on September 26.

The UG 2022 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17. The result was announced on September 7.

The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for further updates by the Board.