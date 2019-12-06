JEE Main Admit Card 2020 to be out today, visit jeemain.nic.in to download

JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: The for the JEE Main examination 2020 is expected to be released today by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can download the JEE Mains January 2020 from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2020 will be available in the online mode only The JEE Main 2020 examination will be held from January 6 to January 11 at various test centres.

JEE Main Admit Card 2020: Follow the below steps to download

1) Log on to the official website of JEE Main 2020: jeemain.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link which says, "January JEE (Main) 2020 admit cards"

3) Enter your application number, password and security pin

4) Click on submit

5) JEE Main Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6) Download the admit card and take print out of the same.

A direct link to download the JEE Main admit card 2020 will also be provided below

Direct link to download JEE Main Admit Card 2020: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

About Joint Entrance Examination & National Testing Agency:

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as a premier organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

To assess the competence of candidates for admissions and recruitment has always been a challenge in terms of matching with research-based international standards, efficiency, transparency, and error-free delivery. The National Testing Agency is entrusted to address all such issues using best in every field, from test preparation, to test delivery and to test marking.

Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), is an examination organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in India. Introduced in the year 2002 and renamed in April 2017, this national level competitive test is for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in institutes accepting the JEE-Main score.

The JEE Main score is also applicable for admission to National Institute of Technologies, Indian Institutes of Information Technologys (IIITs), Central Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs), and even private engineering and architecture colleges. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).