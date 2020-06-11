JUST IN
Karnataka bans online classes from LKG to V; warns against increasing fees

For classes VI to X, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and cons of online education

Strict action will be taken against the schools charging extra fees in the name of online classes.

Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that online classes cannot be held for the kids from LKG to class V.

He also said that the strict action will be taken against the schools charging extra fees in the name of online classes.


"Education department has decided after taking suggestions from senior educational experts, physiatrists, private schools association representatives that online classes for students from LKG to class V should not be held. Strict action will be taken if the schools collect more fees in the name of online education," the minister said.

"For classes VI to X, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and cons of online education. The committee will submit a report in 10 days," he added.
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 07:44 IST

