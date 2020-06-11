Karnataka bans online classes from LKG to V; warns against increasing fees

Minister for primary and secondary S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that online classes cannot be held for the kids from LKG to class V.

He also said that the strict action will be taken against the charging extra fees in the name of online classes.



" department has decided after taking suggestions from senior educational experts, physiatrists, private association representatives that online classes for students from LKG to class V should not be held. Strict action will be taken if the collect more fees in the name of online education," the minister said.

"For classes VI to X, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and cons of online The committee will submit a report in 10 days," he added.