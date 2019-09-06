Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019 released: Steps to download it

Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019: Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019 is now available online. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019 on its official website, kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA will be conducting the entrance examination for admissions to these courses on September 8, 2019. The registration process for participating in the examination process started on August 27 and went on until August 31st, 2019.

Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019: How to download

— Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in

— Click on 'Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019'

— Enter the required information

— Download Karnataka MSc Nursing Admit Card 2019

Post Graduate Entrance Test-2019 is being conducted for the purpose of determining the eligibility for admission of students to M.Sc (Nursing)/MPT/ courses in Government/ Private/ Aided/Unaided Minority/Non-Minority Nursing, Physiotherapy Colleges within the State of Karnataka for the academic year 2019-20.

About KEA

Karnataka Examinations Authority is governed by the Governing Council headed by the minister of of Karnataka.