Kerala LLB 2019 allotment result to be declared today: Know details

LLB result 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala, will publish the second phase of allotment for the 3-year LLB programme. Candidates can visit the official website cee. gov.in or cee- org to check Kerala LLB 2nd phase allotment list.

Here's what candidates must know

The candidates who are allotted seats for the 3-year LLB programme in the second phase of allotment need to pay the fee between July 25 and 27. The principals of colleges need to approve and submit the admission list through Online Admission Management System (OAMS) in the College portal by July 27, 2019, 5 PM. The classes for the 3-year LLB programme will commence on July 29, 2019.

Steps to check the Kerala LLB 2nd Phase Allotment Result for 3-Year LLB

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 3-year LLB 2nd Phase allotment result link given

Step 3: The link to open the 2nd phase allotment list will be given.

Step 4: download the allotment result for reference

Note: Candidates who have not confirmed their higher options online within the given time will not be considered for the 2nd phase of allotment.