Looking for top MBA institutes? Here's a look at QS Global MBA list 2020

#1 The Wharton School, United States
The 20-month Wharton (including a recommended 3.5-month summer internship) full-time MBA usually includes a requirement for a major concentration of 4.0 credits, with a choice from 19 majors, plus 5.5 electives in addition to the core curriculum. Offered at the Philadelphia campus, a semester of study at the San Francisco campus is available by application.
#1 Stanford Graduate School of Business, United States
Stanford University is a prestigious private research university in California, currently overtaking its Ivy League rivals in the selectivity stakes. Its Graduate School of Business (GSB), founded in 1925, is the US’s toughest to get into, with only a 7.1% acceptance rate. Stanford GSB’s distinguished faculty includes three Nobel Prize winners, two John Bates Clark Award winners and 15 members of the American Academy of the Arts and Sciences.
#3 INSEAD (Multi campus)
INSEAD's accelerated 10-month MBA programme develops successful, thoughtful leaders and entrepreneurs who create value for their organisations and their communities. Conducted on our two campuses in Europe and Asia and with over 90 different nationalities in the classroom, no other business school offers such a multicultural experience.
#3 MIT Sloan School of Management, United States
MIT Sloan offers a range of MBA programs, with two full-time MBA variants – the flagship MIT Sloan full-time MBA program, completed over two years, and an immersive, one-year, full-time Sloan Fellows MBA program. The latter is a transformational course for mid-career executives from over 20 nationalities, designed to help students build a global network of colleagues from for-profit and non-profit multinational organizations, entrepreneurial endeavors and governing bodies.
#5 Harvard Business School, United States
HBS offers a full-time, two-year, residential MBA program designed to prepare students for global leadership roles. In addition, HBS offers dual-degree options through other Harvard colleges, including Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard Law School, Harvard Medical School, and the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.
#6 London Business School, United Kingdom
Consistently ranked among the best in the world, the full-time MBA programme by London Business School is taught in one of the world's leading financial centres.
#7 HEC Paris MBA, France
HEC Paris enjoys a longstanding tradition of educating the leaders who are at the forefront of business today. The school has graduated more CEOs of Fortune Global 500 companies than any other university in Europe, according to the 2017 Times Higher Education Alma Mater Index. In addition, nearly 4,000 of our graduates are currently CEOs, CFOs, or have founded their own companies.
#8 The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, United Kingdom
The University of Chicago Booth School of Business offers a 21-month, full-time MBA course, and stands at number eight in the list.
#9 Haas School of Business, United States
Haas School of Business, the business school at the University of California at Berkeley (UC Berkeley), is the second-oldest business school in the United States. It offers a full-time, two-year MBA program, the Berkeley MBA, in addition to two concurrent (dual-degree) options, an MBA/JD (law) and an MBA/MPA (health management), as well as MBA exchanges with Columbia Business School in New York.
#10 The Kellogg School of Management, United States
Kellogg offers an innovative portfolio of programs: five Full-Time MBA programs including the accelerated One-Year MBA and Two-Year MBA options, and joint degree programs with the engineering, medical and law schools; an Evening & Weekend Program; the Executive MBA global network; a Master of Science in Management Studies; and extensive non-degree Executive Education programs.
#40 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Ahmedabad
The Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) is one of the finest one-year, full-time, residential programmes in the APAC.
#44 Indian Institute of Management (IIM) - Bangalore
The full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) is an intensive one-year residential programme created specifically for professionals with remarkable track records and 5 to 12 years of work experience in a wide range of industries. The EPGP provides students with the same solid foundation in key management concepts and disciplines as a two-year MBA, with similar rigor, range of electives, and grading criteria.