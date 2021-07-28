Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15% for current year

-
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for the current academic year.
Maharashtra cabinet today decided to slash school fees by 15 per cent for this academic year. A detailed order of this decision will be issued soon, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told reporters.
This decision is taken on the lines of the Rajasthan government, she said.
Parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of a likely third wave.
"Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees. The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management," the minister added.
