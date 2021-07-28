JNU entrance examination to be held between Sept 20-23, says VC

-
ALSO READ
Universities in Delhi gear up to curb Covid cases with stricter guidelines
JNU entrance exam will be conducted whenever it is safe for students: VC
JNU admin condemns section of faculty members for spreading 'falsehood'
China's realpolitik lesson to India
NEET 2021 exam on August 1; know about NEET registration, other details
-
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam will be held between September 20 and 23, its VC M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.
He said once the results of the entrance exam are announced, the admission process will be started without delay.
For programmes requiring viva, it will be held online, Kumar said, adding that students won't be required to travel in these difficult times of pandemic.
The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency online at designated centres.
The JNU online registration commenced from Tuesday and will be on till August 27.
The National Testing Agency announced the dates for Delhi University Entrance Test-2021 on Tuesday.
The exams will commence from September 26 and will end on October 1.
Delhi University commenced the registration process for PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes on Monday while for undergraduate programmes the registration process will commence from August 2.
Entrance exams will be held for Ph.D, PG and M.Phil programmes and a few undergraduate courses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor