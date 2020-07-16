Maharashtra HSC result 2020: How and where to check MSBSHSE 12th result

-

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Result 2020 shortly. A total of 1.5 million students appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 12 exam and 1.765 million students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam.
How and where to check Maharashtra HSC result 2020
Students can check their Maharashtra 12th result 2020 at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also download the online mark sheet in PDF format.
Maharashtra HSC Result: Steps to download MSBSHSE 12th Result 2020
Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2. Click on HSC Result 2020 link
Step 3. Enter asked credentials
Step 4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2020
Step 5. Save the result once it appears on the screen
Maharashtra SSC exam 2020
Geography paper of Maharashtra SSC could not be conducted due to lockdown restrictions. The government has decided that marks for Geography subject would be given based on average marks received in five other subjects of the examination. The result of class 10 exam is set to be declared by the month-end.
About MSBSHSE
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education is an autonomous body, established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.