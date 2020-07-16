Maharashtra HSC result 2020: How and where to check MSBSHSE 12th result

result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) will announce High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Result 2020 shortly. A total of 1.5 million students appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 12 exam and 1.765 million students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam.

How and where to check result 2020

Students can check their Maharashtra 12th result 2020 at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also download the online mark sheet in PDF format.

Result: Steps to download MSBSHSE 12th Result 2020

Step 1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on HSC Result 2020 link

Step 3. Enter asked credentials

Step 4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2020

Step 5. Save the result once it appears on the screen

Maharashtra SSC exam 2020

Geography paper of Maharashtra SSC could not be conducted due to lockdown restrictions. The government has decided that marks for Geography subject would be given based on average marks received in five other subjects of the examination. The result of class 10 exam is set to be declared by the month-end.

About MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary is an autonomous body, established under the provisions of the Maharashtra Act No 41 of 1965. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri.