Maharashtra HSC result 2020 to be declared this week: How to check

result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary (MSBSHSE) will announce High School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 Result 2020 during the week, according to media reports. Students can now check their Maharashtra 12th result 2020 at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also download the online mark sheet in PDF format.

A total of 1.5 million students appeared for the MSBSHSE Class 12 exam and 1.765 million students appeared for the Class 10 exam. While the Class 12 board examinations were conducted before the lockdown restrictions were imposed, only the geography paper of class 10 could not be conducted due to lockdown restrictions. The government then announced that marks for geography subject would be given based on average marks received in five other subjects of the examination. The result of class 10 exam is set to be declared by the month-end.





Maharashtra HSC Result: Steps to download MSBSHSE 12th Result 2020

1. Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on HSC Result 2020 link

3. Enter asked credentials

4. Click submit to get Maharashtra 10th Result 2020

5. Save the result once it appears on the screen