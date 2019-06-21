MHT CET Counselling 2019: Counselling cancelled, likely to begin on June 24

-
ALSO READ
MHT CET 2019 answer key released: Steps to check and raise objections
MAH HM CET result 2019 declared in Maharashtra: All you need to know
PU CET 2019: Last day to apply for Panjab University Common Entrance Test
Karnataka CET 2019 postponed due to Lok Sabha polls; check revised dates
GGSIPU CET Biotech Result 2019 declared on ipu.ac.in: Steps to check here
-
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET 2019 is an entrance examination conducted yearly for screening of aspirants for admission to various undergraduate courses like engineering, agriculture, pharmacy etc. in the state of Maharashtra.
SCET (State Common Entrance Test Cell) Maharashtra has cancelled the MHT CET Couselling 2019 process which was shecduled to begin on June 21.
According to a press release issued by the Cell, the registration process for admissions to undergraduate professional technical courses in engineering, architecture, pharmacy and hotel management & catering technology for the academic year 2019-20 has been cancelled.
The details of the revised schedule and subsequent process will be notified to the candidates. SCET is expected to resume the process on June 24, 2019. The Centralized Allotment Process (CAP) through MHT CET counselling 2019 will be conducted in three rounds by the exam authorities.Candidates, who have qualified for MHT CET examination, will be able to participate in the counselling process for document verification and allotment of seats.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will organise the MHCTET counselling for BTech through Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).
Through CAP following seats will are filled:
- Maharashtra State candidature seats
- All India Candidature seats
- Minority candidature seats
- Supernumerary seats for Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidature
Candidates have to register for the counselling and make necessary payment of counsellimg fee to participate in the MHT CET counselling. Candidates will be allocated seats on the basis of their MHT CET score and preference of college and course.
The students can follow these simple steps to register for the MHT CET counselling:
Step 1: Visit the official site SAAR Portal
Step 2: Fill up the onlien registration form with valid and relevant information
Step 3: Upload the required documents
Step 4: Pay the registration fee and take a print out of the reciept. Save it for future reference.