MHT CET result 2020: Scorecard likely today on mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET result 2020: CET Cell is likely to declare Common Entrance Test or MHT CET result 2020 today. Candidates who took the entrance tests of MHT CET in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group in October and November will be able to check their MHT CET results at the MHT CET login window of cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. Of the total 451,906 candidates who registered for MHT CET exams, around 435,653 students had signed up for MHT CET in Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) combinations.

MHT CET Result 2020: Steps to check MHT CET PCM and MHT CET PCB result

Step 1: Visit the official websites mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in or cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on MHT CET 2020 result link

Step 3: Insert the roll numbers and other login credentials or download the MHT CET result PDF file

Step 4: Access the MHT CET result 2020

MHT CET 2020 counselling

After the announcement of MHT CET results 2020, the CET Cell will start the counselling process. The MHT CET 2020 counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling 2020 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.

MHT CET 2020 result

On the basis of the MHT CET 2020 scores, candidates will be provided admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra.