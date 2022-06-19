Mumbai group Muktangan claims success for inclusive schooling programme

Muktangan, a group for "inclusive education", said its work in eight years helped more than 1,400 children in to appear in Maharashtra State Board exams. Out of them, 110 children have special needs.

Muktangan said it empowers ordinary people with skills to achieve "extraordinary outcomes" for children from their communities. It offers child-friendly through seven municipal lab schools and a teacher centre in Mumbai's G-South Ward.

"Since its inception in 2003, we have been driving educational change through our integrated teacher and school and outreach programmes," said the group in a statement.

"We strongly believe that every individual has potential which if tapped can lead to long-lasting impact. We have witnessed successful results since the last 8 years with 1,400+ children appearing for the Maharashtra State Board exams,” it said.

Muktangan said children it supported got 100 per cent pass percentage in examinations this year. "The efforts and dedication of our children, teachers and teams have borne fruit with 90 per cent children securing first class and above,” it said.