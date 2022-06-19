Mumbai group Muktangan claims success for inclusive schooling programme

-
ALSO READ
SSC JE final result 2020 declared, here is how to track performance
Online higher education, lifelong learning mkt to hit $5bn by 2025: Redseer
What will it take to bring down cost of medical education in India?
Two-degree choice under new UGC guidelines gets thumbs-up from experts
'Dual-use' learning
-
Muktangan, a group for "inclusive education", said its work in eight years helped more than 1,400 children in Mumbai to appear in Maharashtra State Board SSC exams. Out of them, 110 children have special needs.
Muktangan said it empowers ordinary people with skills to achieve "extraordinary outcomes" for children from their communities. It offers child-friendly education through seven municipal lab schools and a teacher education centre in Mumbai's G-South Ward.
"Since its inception in 2003, we have been driving educational change through our integrated teacher and school education and outreach programmes," said the group in a statement.
"We strongly believe that every individual has potential which if tapped can lead to long-lasting impact. We have witnessed successful results since the last 8 years with 1,400+ children appearing for the Maharashtra State Board SSC exams,” it said.
Muktangan said children it supported got 100 per cent pass percentage in SSC examinations this year. "The efforts and dedication of our children, teachers and teams have borne fruit with 90 per cent children securing first class and above,” it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor