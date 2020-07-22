NCERT adds abrogation of Article 370 to CBSE Class 12 pol science syllabus

The National Council of Research and Training (NCERT) has revised a chapter in its Class 12 political science textbook to remove a portion on separatist politics in and add abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The has revised the chapter in the textbook "Politics in India Since Independence" for the academic session 2020-21.

While the topic "Separatism and Beyond" has been deleted from the chapter, the abrogation of has been included under the topic "Regional Aspirations".

Last year on August 5, the Government of India revoked the special status granted under of the Indian Constitution to through an amendment in Parliament and also scrapped Article 35 A, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories -- and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the has also replaced the old map of Jammu and Kashmir in Class 12 political science textbook from this year.

An official told ANI, "Nothing new, only the old map of Jammu and Kashmir has been replaced with a new map by NCERT in Class 12 political science textbook."

NCERT textbooks are used by all schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) and several state boards have also adopted these books.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)