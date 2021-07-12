NEP will be implemented this year in govt institutions: Karnataka minister

-
ALSO READ
Decision on Class 12 board exams by June 1: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Karnataka govt appoints 5 cabinet ministers for Covid-19 management
University exams will be conducted as scheduled: Karnataka Deputy CM
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
-
The National Education Policy will
be implemented from this academic year in institutions of the department of higher education in Karnataka and come into force in the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.
This will be done by making use of Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said at a meeting with educationists at Karnataka University on the new NEP-2020.
Narayan urged private colleges with good infrastructure to come forward to implement NEP from the current year itself.
He suggested that other institutions should also get ready to implement it in a gradual manner.
The DCM said the NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect.
"It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor