NMIMS MBA 2023 programme registration process begins; check details here

The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM's) Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has commenced its registration process for 2023 programme.

Candidates who wish to register themselves for NMAT 2023 can visit the official website- nmat. .in.

Candidates who wish to seek admission in are expected to qualify NMAT, along with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The registration window will remain open till October 2022.

The two-years programme is divided into six trimesters and the programme includes courses in Finance, Information Systems, Managerial Communication, Marketing, Operations & Decision Sciences.