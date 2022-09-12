NMIMS MBA 2023 programme registration process begins; check details here

JUST IN
NMIMS MBA 2023 registration process begins. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website- nmat.nmims.in

The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM's) Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has commenced its registration process for NMIMS MBA 2023 programme.

Candidates who wish to register themselves for NMAT 2023 can visit the official website- nmat.nmims.in.

Candidates who wish to seek admission in NMIMS are expected to qualify NMAT, along with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The registration window will remain open till October 2022.

The MBA two-years programme is divided into six trimesters and the programme includes courses in Finance, Information Systems, Managerial Communication, Marketing, Operations & Decision Sciences.

Here's a step-by-step guide to register for NMIMS MBA 2023 programme:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NMAT 2023 at nmat.nmims.in.

Step 2: Click on GMAC and pay registration fees

Step 3: After receiving your GMAC ID, click on Step 2

Step 4: Login using your GMAC ID and password

Step 5: Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Fill the application form and make the payment for application form

Step 7: After completion, download the page for future reference

Step 8: Take a print out of the same for future purpose.

First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:14 IST

