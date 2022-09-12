NMIMS MBA 2023 programme registration process begins; check details here

-
ALSO READ
AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply
XLRI XAT 2023 registration to begin on Aug 10; Here's how to apply
TS PECET 2022 registration Date extended; click here to know the last date
NTA reopens JEE Main session 2 registration; check the dates here
PM Kisan Yojana: How to know your registration number to avail of benefits
-
The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM's) Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has commenced its registration process for NMIMS MBA 2023 programme.
Candidates who wish to register themselves for NMAT 2023 can visit the official website- nmat.nmims.in.
Candidates who wish to seek admission in NMIMS are expected to qualify NMAT, along with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. The registration window will remain open till October 2022.
The MBA two-years programme is divided into six trimesters and the programme includes courses in Finance, Information Systems, Managerial Communication, Marketing, Operations & Decision Sciences.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor