No plans to open satellite campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs: HRD Ministry

JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.
The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) or Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). 

Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question. 

"There is no plan for the opening of a satellite campus or branches by JNU, IITs or IIMs. As a policy, the government does not encourage the establishment of satellite campuses of such educational institutions," Singh said.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.

The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.  
First Published: Mon, December 31 2018. 14:40 IST

