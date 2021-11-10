Offline classes for VI, VII standards to resume from Nov 15 in Odisha

-
Classroom teaching for the students of Class VI and VII would resume in Odisha from November 15, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Wednesday.
The offline classes will be conducted following all the Covid-19 guidelines. The state government will soon issue the detailed guidelines about the timing of the classes and other details, Dash said.
The standard operating procedure (SOP) being followed for conducting offline classes for VIII to XII standards will be applicable for the students of Class VI and VII, he said. A
However, no decision has been taken on resumption of physical classes for Class 1 to V, the minister said.
Earlier, Dash had said that the state government is considering to start offline teaching for all classes in phases before the New Year.
Physical classes for Class VIII to XII have already resumed in the state. The offline classes for Class XI and VIII commenced on October 21 and October 25, respectively. Classes for students of X and XII started on July 26.
