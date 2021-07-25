Odisha reports 1,833 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day

-
ALSO READ
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
Delhi unlocks further as cases fall; public parks, bars can re-open
59 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 0.08 %
16,148 fresh coronavirus cases, 114 deaths in Kerala in past 24 hours
Maharashtra records 8,172 new coronavirus cases, 124 deaths in a day
-
Odisha on Sunday registered 1,833 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 9,67,548, while the death count mounted to 5,512 with 67 more fatalities, a health department official said.
The coastal state now has 18,914 active cases and 9,43,069 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,865 since Saturday, he said.
While 1,062 infections were detected from quarantine centres, the remaining 771 were local- contact cases.
Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest of 490 new cases, followed by Cuttack (243), Puri (139) and Balasore (120).
For the first time during the second wave of the pandemic, no single-day infections were reported from Boudh and Nuapada districts, the official said.
Of the fresh fatalities, Khurda accounted for 24 deaths, followed by Angul and Keonjhar (10 each), Sundergarh (6), Puri (5), Ganjam and Mayurbhanj (2 each).
A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.
Odisha has thus far conducted over 1.55 crore sample tests, including 71,039 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent.
The case-fatality is at 0.56 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the official said.
Till date, the state has administered 1,52,75,739 COVID-19 vaccines, taking into account 1,51,313 jabs on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU