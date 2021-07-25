Odisha reports 1,833 fresh coronavirus cases, 67 more fatalities in a day

on Sunday registered 1,833 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 9,67,548, while the death count mounted to 5,512 with 67 more fatalities, a health department official said.

The coastal state now has 18,914 active cases and 9,43,069 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,865 since Saturday, he said.

While 1,062 infections were detected from quarantine centres, the remaining 771 were local- contact cases.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest of 490 new cases, followed by Cuttack (243), Puri (139) and Balasore (120).

For the first time during the second wave of the pandemic, no single-day infections were reported from Boudh and Nuapada districts, the official said.

Of the fresh fatalities, Khurda accounted for 24 deaths, followed by Angul and Keonjhar (10 each), Sundergarh (6), Puri (5), Ganjam and Mayurbhanj (2 each).

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

has thus far conducted over 1.55 crore sample tests, including 71,039 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 2.58 per cent.

The case-fatality is at 0.56 per cent, one of the lowest in the country, the official said.

Till date, the state has administered 1,52,75,739 COVID-19 vaccines, taking into account 1,51,313 jabs on Saturday.

