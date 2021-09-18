Rajasthan schools to resume offline classes for classes 6-8 from Sept 20

-
Regular classes for Classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan will resume from September 20 while routine classes for classes 1 to 5 will recommence from September 27 with a 50 per cent capacity, state government announced.
The new guidelines announced on Friday is applicable to both private and government schools and will function in adherence with the COVID-19 protocols.
According to state guidelines issued on August 12 this year regular classes for class 9 to Class 12 resumed on September 1 along with universities, coaching centres,
Everything will be done by following COVID-19 protocols, added the three-level public discipline guidelines 6.0 issued by the state government's Home Department.
The new guidelines further stated that morning assemblies in schools will not be conducted.
The fresh guidelines further stated that 200 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies.
The new guidelines have also allowed the functioning of offices with 100 per cent capacity from 9 am to 10 pm. However, only those employees who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to work out of offices.
