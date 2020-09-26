PG courses admission to DU's St Stephen's college to be online this year

-
St Stephen's College on Friday said the admissions for postgraduate courses this year will be online and applications of only those candidates will be considered who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the University of Delhi.
In order to be considered, the candidate must register using the official St Stephen's College online application form, clearly indicating their DU registration number, it said.
"Application forms will be available online on the college website in a few days. No person or agency is authorized to announce, coach/train, promote or interpret information regarding the admission process at St Stephen's College," the college said.
The admissions this year will be entirely online, the college said, adding that at the time of admission and registration, it will only consider applications of those candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the University of Delhi.
