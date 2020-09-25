First-year classes for session 2020-21 to begin from November 1: UGC

-
ALSO READ
No plan to revise reservation norms under NEP: Education Minister Pokhriyal
Keep politics away from education: Pokhriyal on conducting varsity exams
Curriculum framework for teachers' education to be developed under NEP 2020
Education Ministry launches alternative academic calendar for next 8 weeks
NEET 2020: 85-90% students appeared for exam, says Ramesh Pokhriyal
-
The academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from November 1, as per the latest guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has directed the educational institutions to complete merit/entrance-based admission process by October 2020.
However, in case of delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may start the session from November 18, says the latest guidelines issued by the UGC.
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced this on Twitter on Friday, saying, "In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21."
According to the guidelines, the last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats will be November 31.
On the other hand, the institutions, where admissions are sole though entrance tests, and which have completed the necessary requirements or are likely to do so in near future, have been directed to start their academic sessions for the first year under-graduate and post-graduate students at the earliest. They can accept the relevant documents of qualifying examinations by December 31, said the UGC guidelines.
Further, the UGC has suggested the institutions to conduct the first semester/year examinations between March 8 and 26, 2021.
It has also asked the universities to follow six-day week pattern for the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides curtailing breaks to compensate for the loss of classes.
Terming the session as a special case, the UGC has also ordered the institutions to refund full admission fees on account of cancellation of admissions/migration of students up to November 30. Thereafter, the institutions can deduct not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee for cancellations/withdrawal up to December 31.
Notwithstanding these, every college/university has been directed to follow the mandatory guidelines regarding academic activities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor